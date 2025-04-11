China Silver Technology Delays Circular Dispatch for Share Activities

An update from China Silver Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:0515) ) is now available.

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of circulars related to its share subscriptions and proposed share consolidation. Originally expected by April 11, 2025, the dispatch is postponed to on or before April 30, 2025, due to the need for additional time to finalize transaction timetables and include necessary information in the circulars. This delay may impact the company’s timeline for these financial activities, potentially affecting shareholder expectations and market positioning.

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited, formerly known as TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited, is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and operates in the technology sector. The company focuses on providing technological solutions and has undergone a rebranding to reflect its current market focus.

