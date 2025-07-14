China Shenhua Energy Advances Belt and Road Initiative with Successful Power Project in Indonesia

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Shenhua Energy Co ( (HK:1088) ) just unveiled an update.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited announced the successful completion of a 96-hour trial operation of Unit No. 1 of the South Sumatra No. 1 Independent Power Project in Indonesia, which has now transitioned to commercial operation. This project, part of the Belt and Road initiative, features supercritical coal-fired power generating units and demonstrates excellent environmental performance, significantly enhancing the company’s operational capabilities and market positioning in the region.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1088) stock is a Hold with a HK$28.00 price target.

More about China Shenhua Energy Co

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a major player in the energy sector, primarily focusing on coal-fired power generation. The company is involved in the implementation of the Belt and Road initiative, with a significant market presence in Asia.

YTD Price Performance: -0.62%

Average Trading Volume: 21,806,101

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$769B

