China Sci-Tech Industrial Investment Group Limited Reports Net Asset Value Update

The latest announcement is out from Core Economy Investment Group Limited ( (HK:0339) ).

China Sci-Tech Industrial Investment Group Limited announced that as of June 30, 2025, its unaudited consolidated net asset value per share was approximately HK$0.0151. This financial update provides stakeholders with insight into the company’s current financial standing and may influence investor perceptions and decisions regarding the company’s market position.

China Sci-Tech Industrial Investment Group Limited, formerly known as Core Economy Investment Group Limited, operates in the investment industry. The company is focused on industrial investments and is incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability.

Average Trading Volume: 852,527

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$49.68M

