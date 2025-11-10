China Sci-Tech Announces Net Asset Value Update

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Core Economy Investment Group Limited ( (HK:0339) ) has issued an announcement.

China Sci-Tech Industrial Investment Group Limited, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, announced its unaudited consolidated net asset value per share as of October 31, 2025, was approximately HK$0.0326. This financial update provides stakeholders with insight into the company’s current valuation, potentially impacting investor perceptions and market positioning.

More about Core Economy Investment Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 469,770

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$68.26M

