China Ruyi Revises Revenue Caps Amid Tencent Partnership

China Ruyi Holdings Limited is set to significantly increase its receivable annual caps for 2024 and 2025 to RMB1,300 million, up from RMB700 million. This revision comes as the company anticipates higher-than-expected revenues from its gaming collaboration with Tencent, driven by an increase in the number of launched cooperation products. The proposal is subject to approval from independent shareholders, with an SGM planned for this purpose.

