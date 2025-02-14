China Ruyi Expands with TFI Investment in New Share Subscription

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

The latest update is out from China Ruyi Holdings Limited ( (HK:0136) ).

China Ruyi Holdings Limited has announced a supplemental update regarding the subscription of new shares by TFI Investment under a general mandate. TFI Investment, managed by TFI Asset Management Limited and affiliated with Tianfeng Securities, is involved in this transaction. The announcement clarifies that TFI Investment will not become a substantial shareholder immediately after the share subscription, ensuring no immediate change in shareholder structure.

More about China Ruyi Holdings Limited

China Ruyi Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating with limited liability and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is involved in various business ventures, with a focus on strategic partnerships and investments to enhance its market presence.

YTD Price Performance: -1.63%

Average Trading Volume: 53,605,297

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$34.56B

