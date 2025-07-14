China Resources Cement Projects Significant Profit Surge

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Resources Cement Holdings ( (HK:1313) ) has provided an announcement.

China Resources Cement Holdings has announced a significant increase in profits, with expectations of an 80% to 90% rise for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This growth is attributed to higher selling prices and lower costs of sales, enhancing the company’s consolidated gross profit and margin. Stakeholders are advised to exercise caution as the financial information is based on preliminary unaudited accounts and may be subject to adjustments.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1313) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.90 price target.

More about China Resources Cement Holdings

China Resources Cement Holdings is a company involved in the building materials industry, focusing primarily on the production and sale of cement products.

YTD Price Performance: 18.35%

Average Trading Volume: 9,992,005

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$13.06B

