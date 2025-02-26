China Reinsurance Appoints Ms. Zhu Xiaoyun as Executive Director

China Reinsurance (Group) Corp. Class H ( (HK:1508) ) has provided an announcement.

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation announced the approval of Ms. Zhu Xiaoyun’s qualification as an executive director by the National Financial Regulatory Administration. Her term as an executive director and member of the risk management committee will begin on February 24, 2025, and continue until the end of the fifth session of the board. This appointment is significant for the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its risk management practices and board dynamics.

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation is a leading reinsurance company in China, providing a range of reinsurance services. It focuses on property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, and asset management, serving a broad market in the People’s Republic of China.

