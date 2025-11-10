China Reinsurance Announces Register Closure for 2025 EGM

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

China Reinsurance (Group) Corp. Class H ( (HK:1508) ) has issued an announcement.

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation has announced the closure of its register of members to confirm shareholder entitlements for its first extraordinary general meeting of 2025, scheduled for November 28. This closure, from November 25 to November 28, 2025, will affect share transfers, and shareholders are required to ensure their registration by November 24 to participate and vote at the meeting.

More about China Reinsurance (Group) Corp. Class H

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on providing reinsurance services. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1508.

YTD Price Performance: 91.57%

Average Trading Volume: 37,539,073

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$67.54B

