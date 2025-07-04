China Rare Earth Holdings Strengthens Audit Oversight

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

China Rare Earth Holdings ( (HK:0769) ) has shared an update.

China Rare Earth Holdings Limited has outlined the terms of reference for its Audit Committee, emphasizing the importance of independent oversight in its governance structure. The committee’s composition and procedures are designed to ensure rigorous financial oversight and compliance with Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing rules, potentially enhancing stakeholder confidence in the company’s financial practices.

More about China Rare Earth Holdings

China Rare Earth Holdings Limited operates in the rare earth industry, focusing on the production and supply of rare earth elements and related products. The company is a significant player in the market, leveraging its expertise to cater to various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 52,137,093

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.95B

See more data about 0769 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue