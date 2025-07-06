China Rare Earth Holdings Initiates Investigation Amid Allegations

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

China Rare Earth Holdings ( (HK:0769) ) has provided an announcement.

China Rare Earth Holdings Limited has announced the establishment of an independent investigation committee following allegations of asset misappropriation within its subsidiaries in mainland China. The investigation will address these claims, review internal controls, and assess the impact on business operations. Additionally, the company is probing the validity of a recent acquisition of tungsten bars. Trading of the company’s shares remains halted until further notice, with stakeholders advised to exercise caution.

China Rare Earth Holdings Limited operates in the rare earth industry, focusing on the production and distribution of rare earth materials and refractory products. The company is involved in the extraction and processing of these materials, which are crucial for various high-tech applications and industries.

YTD Price Performance: 75.00%

Average Trading Volume: 52,137,093

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.95B

