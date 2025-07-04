China Rare Earth Holdings Establishes Remuneration Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from China Rare Earth Holdings ( (HK:0769) ).

China Rare Earth Holdings Limited has announced the establishment of a Remuneration Committee to oversee and set policies on executive directors’ remuneration. This move is aimed at ensuring competitive remuneration packages to attract and retain directors, while maintaining transparency and fairness in the company’s governance structure.

More about China Rare Earth Holdings

China Rare Earth Holdings Limited operates in the rare earth industry, focusing on the production and supply of rare earth materials. The company is a key player in the market, providing essential components for various high-tech and industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 52,137,093

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.95B

