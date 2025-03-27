China Railway Signal & Communication Wins Major Rail Transit Projects

An announcement from China Railway Signal & Communication ( (HK:3969) ) is now available.

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited announced that it has been awarded eight significant projects in the rail transit market from January to February 2024. These projects include four in the railway market, such as the Zhuhai-Zhaoqing High-speed Railway and the Shenzhen-Shenshan Cooperation Zone Railway, and four in the urban rail transit market, including the Xiong’an New Area-Beijing Daxing International Airport Express and the Alger Metro Line 1. The total tender amount for these projects is substantial, indicating a strong market position and potential growth for the company.

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited is a company based in the People’s Republic of China, specializing in the rail transit industry. The company focuses on providing communication, signal, electrical, and electrification engineering services, particularly in the railway and urban rail transit markets.

YTD Price Performance: 0.23%

Average Trading Volume: 550

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.65B

