China Railway Signal & Communication Updates 2024 Dividend Payment Date

China Railway Signal & Communication ( (HK:3969) ) has issued an announcement.

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited has announced an update to its final cash dividend for the year ended December 31, 2024. The updated announcement specifies that the payment date for the dividend, which is RMB 1.7 per 10 shares, is set for July 31, 2025. This announcement may impact stakeholders by providing clarity on the dividend payment timeline, potentially influencing investor decisions and market perceptions of the company’s financial health.

More about China Railway Signal & Communication

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited operates in the railway industry, focusing on providing advanced communication and signaling solutions. The company is a key player in the development and implementation of railway signaling systems, which are crucial for the safe and efficient operation of rail networks.

YTD Price Performance: -0.23%

Average Trading Volume: 550

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.39B

See more data about 3969 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue