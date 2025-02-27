China Railway Signal & Communication Reports Preliminary 2024 Financial Results

China Railway Signal & Communication ( (HK:3969) ) has shared an announcement.

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited has announced its preliminary financial results for 2024, revealing a total revenue of RMB 3,263,974.02, which marks an 11.99% decrease from the previous year. Despite the decline in revenue, the company reported a slight increase in operating profit and total profit, with net profits attributable to owners of the parent company showing a marginal rise. The announcement highlights the company’s stable financial performance amidst a challenging market environment, maintaining a consistent basic earnings per share and a slight decrease in weighted average return on net assets.

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the railway signaling and communication industry, focusing on providing advanced technology solutions for railway systems.

