China Qidian Guofeng Holdings Limited Pursues AI Company Acquisition

Qidian International Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1280) ) has provided an update.

China Qidian Guofeng Holdings Limited has entered into a non-legally binding letter of intent to acquire a company in the AI technology sector, valued between HK$350 million and HK$500 million. The acquisition aims to secure 100% equity interest in the target company, with the transaction to be settled through the issuance of new shares. The deal is subject to due diligence and further negotiations, with exclusivity granted for two months to finalize a formal agreement.

China Qidian Guofeng Holdings Limited operates in the network technology sector, focusing on AI-driven enablement services for the interest-based e-commerce industry.

