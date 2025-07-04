China Qidian Guofeng Holdings Limited Announces Auditor Name Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Qidian International Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1280) ) has shared an update.

China Qidian Guofeng Holdings Limited has announced a change in the name of its Hong Kong auditor from ‘CL Partners CPA Limited’ to ‘Rongcheng (Hong Kong) CPA Limited’, effective from June 30, 2025. This change reflects an administrative update and is not expected to have a significant impact on the company’s operations or its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 942,022

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$6.27B

