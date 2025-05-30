China Power Secures Energy Storage Contract with Haixi Energy

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

China Power International Development ( (HK:2380) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Power International Development Limited’s subsidiary, Xinyuan Smart Storage, has entered into a BESS Procurement Contract with Haixi Energy to supply equipment and services for an energy storage system at the Tuosu Project. The contract, valued at RMB89,200,000, is classified as a connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules due to the relationship between the involved parties. This agreement underscores the company’s strategic focus on expanding its energy storage capabilities, potentially enhancing its market position and operational efficiency in the energy sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2380) stock is a Hold with a HK$3.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Power International Development stock, see the HK:2380 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Power International Development

China Power International Development Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the development and management of power plants and energy storage solutions. The company is involved in the provision of energy storage systems and related services, with a market focus on enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability.

Average Trading Volume: 28,978,038

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$39.83B

See more insights into 2380 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.