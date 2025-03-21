China Power International Reports Strong 2024 Earnings

China Power International Development ( (CPWIF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information China Power International Development presented to its investors.

China Power International Development Limited, a Hong Kong-based company, is a prominent player in the energy sector, focusing on clean energy solutions including wind, photovoltaic, and hydropower generation.

In its 2024 earnings report, China Power International Development Limited announced a significant increase in revenue and profit, marking a successful year. The company celebrated its 20th anniversary on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, highlighting its transition from coal-fired power to a diversified clean energy portfolio.

Key financial metrics revealed a 22.48% increase in revenue to RMB 54.2 billion and a 44.24% rise in profit to RMB 6.54 billion. The wind and photovoltaic segments were major contributors, accounting for 75% of the total profit. The hydropower segment also saw a turnaround, achieving a profit due to improved hydrological conditions. Additionally, the thermal power segment reported an 18.37% profit increase, aided by reduced fuel costs.

Looking ahead, China Power International Development Limited remains committed to expanding its clean energy capacity and enhancing its role in China’s green energy transition. The management is optimistic about sustaining growth through strategic investments and operational efficiencies.

