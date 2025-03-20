China Power International Proposes 2024 Final Dividend and Tax Details

China Power International Development ( (HK:2380) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Power International Development Limited has announced a proposed final dividend of RMB0.162 per ordinary share for the year ending December 31, 2024, subject to approval at the upcoming annual general meeting on June 5, 2025. The company has also detailed the closure periods for the register of members to determine eligibility for the dividend and voting at the AGM. Additionally, due to its status as a PRC Tax Resident Enterprise, the company will not withhold income tax on dividends for natural person shareholders, while a 10% withholding tax will apply to non-individual shareholders.

China Power International Development Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, focusing on the power industry. It is involved in the generation and distribution of electricity, primarily operating in the Chinese market.

