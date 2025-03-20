China Power International Development Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results

An announcement from China Power International Development ( (HK:2380) ) is now available.

China Power International Development Limited reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the year ending December 31, 2024. The company achieved a 22.48% increase in revenue and a 44.24% rise in profit, driven by strong growth in its wind and photovoltaic power segments, which together accounted for 75% of the total profit. The hydropower segment also turned profitable due to improved hydrological conditions, while the thermal power segment saw an 18.37% profit increase due to steady coal demand and lower fuel costs. These results underscore the company’s successful transition towards clean energy and its commitment to sustainable growth.

China Power International Development Limited, incorporated in Hong Kong, operates in the energy sector with a focus on clean energy supply. The company has transitioned from coal-fired power to a diversified energy structure, with over 80% of its installed capacity dedicated to clean energy sources such as wind, photovoltaic, and hydropower.

