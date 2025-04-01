China Parenting Network Sells Subsidiary for RMB500,000

An announcement from China Parenting Network Holdings Limited ( (HK:1736) ) is now available.

China Parenting Network Holdings Limited has announced the disposal of its entire equity interest in an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, the Existing WFOE, to an independent third party, Ms. Wu Jinfeng, for RMB500,000. This transaction, which also includes the disposal of Nanjing Xinchuang due to structured contracts, will result in the company ceasing to hold any interest in these entities. The disposal is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Hong Kong Listing Rules, impacting the company’s operational structure and potentially its market positioning.

China Parenting Network Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on providing parenting-related services and products through its subsidiaries.

