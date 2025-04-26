China Pacific Insurance Reports Mixed Q1 2025 Results

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Class H ( (CHPXF) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Class H presented to its investors.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd., a leading provider in the insurance sector, offers a wide range of life and property insurance services in China. The company is known for its comprehensive insurance solutions and strategic focus on high-quality development.

In the first quarter of 2025, China Pacific Insurance reported a slight decline in revenue and net profit compared to the previous year. The company achieved an operating income of RMB 93,717 million, a decrease of 1.8% from the previous year, and a net profit of RMB 9,627 million, down by 18.1% year-over-year.

Key financial metrics showed mixed results, with a notable increase in cash flow from operating activities, which rose by 29.4% to RMB 64,558 million. However, the company’s total assets increased by 2.9% to RMB 2,917,072 million, while shareholder equity decreased by 9.5% to RMB 263,610 million. The insurance service revenue saw a growth of 3.9%, driven by a 4.8% increase in property insurance services.

The company’s strategic initiatives focused on high-quality development and customer-centric approaches, with life insurance achieving a scale premium growth of 11.8%. The property insurance segment maintained stable growth, with a 1.0% increase in original insurance premium income.

Looking ahead, China Pacific Insurance remains committed to its strategic goals of enhancing service quality and optimizing its business structure. The management is focused on leveraging its strengths in the insurance market to drive sustainable growth and improve profitability in the coming quarters.

