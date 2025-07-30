China Pacific Insurance Proposes Governance Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co ( (HK:2601) ) has shared an update.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association and the dissolution of its Board of Supervisors. These changes are aimed at aligning with domestic laws and regulations, and the company’s current situation. The power and function of the Board of Supervisors will be transferred to the Audit and Related Party Transaction Control Committee of the Board. These proposals are subject to approval by the company’s general meeting and regulatory authorities, and existing supervisors will continue their duties until the changes are approved and effective.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2601) stock is a Hold with a HK$18.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co stock, see the HK:2601 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the insurance industry. The company focuses on providing a range of insurance products and services, with a market presence in China.

Average Trading Volume: 19,733,899

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$384.2B

Find detailed analytics on 2601 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue