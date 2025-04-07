China Pacific Insurance Announces Director Resignation

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co ( (HK:2601) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. announced the resignation of Mr. Cai Qiang, John from his role as a non-executive director and member of the Strategic and Investment Decision-Making & ESG Committee, effective April 6, 2025, due to a change in work arrangements. Mr. Cai confirmed no disagreements with the board, and his departure does not require any further action from shareholders or creditors.

More about China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the insurance industry. It provides a range of insurance products and services, focusing on strategic investment and ESG initiatives.

YTD Price Performance: 21.67%

Average Trading Volume: 320

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $39.02B

Learn more about 2601 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue