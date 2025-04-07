China Pacific Insurance Announces Board Composition and Roles

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co ( (HK:2601) ) just unveiled an update.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors, detailing the roles and functions of each member. The board includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with five established committees focusing on various strategic areas such as audit, investment, risk management, and technological innovation. This announcement underscores the company’s commitment to robust governance and strategic oversight, which is crucial for maintaining its competitive edge and meeting stakeholder expectations.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the insurance industry. The company provides a range of insurance products and services, focusing on both life and property insurance, and holds a significant position in the Chinese market.

