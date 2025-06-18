China Overseas Property Holdings Approves Key Resolutions at AGM

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Overseas Property Holdings ( (HK:2669) ) has shared an update.

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited announced the successful approval of all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting held on June 18, 2025. Key resolutions included the approval of a final dividend payment of HK9.5 cents per share and the re-election of several directors. The meeting also authorized the board to fix directors’ remuneration and re-appointed Ernst & Young as the company’s auditor. These decisions are expected to strengthen the company’s governance and financial strategies, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

More about China Overseas Property Holdings

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited operates in the property management industry, providing property management services and related value-added services primarily in Hong Kong and mainland China.

Average Trading Volume: 9,273,062

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$17.86B

