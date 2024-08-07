China Overseas Grand Oceans Schedules Financial Review

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited (HK:0081) has released an update.

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited has scheduled a board meeting for August 23, 2024, to review and approve its interim financial results for the first half of the year, and to discuss the potential distribution of an interim dividend. The meeting will convene at the company’s headquarters in Hong Kong. This update is particularly relevant for shareholders and potential investors tracking the company’s performance and dividend policy.

