China Oriental Group Reports Strong Q3 Performance

China Oriental Group Co (HK:0581) has released an update.

China Oriental Group Company Limited has reported a robust performance for the third quarter of 2024, with approximately 1.7 million tonnes of self-manufactured steel products sold and an operating profit of around RMB 57 million. The company emphasized that these figures are preliminary and advised caution for investors. This update highlights the company’s ongoing strength in the steel manufacturing sector.

