China Oilfield Services Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from China Oilfield Services ( (HK:2883) ) is now available.

China Oilfield Services Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a significant increase in profitability. The company’s net profit attributable to shareholders rose by 46.1% compared to the same period last year, reflecting strong operational performance and improved market conditions. Despite a decrease in net cash flows from operating activities, the company’s revenue and profit margins have shown positive growth, indicating a robust financial position and potential for future expansion.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2883) stock is a Buy with a HK$7.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Oilfield Services stock, see the HK:2883 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Oilfield Services

China Oilfield Services Limited is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in providing oilfield services. The company operates in the energy sector, focusing on offering services such as drilling, well services, and marine support to the oil and gas industry.

Average Trading Volume: 10,817,175

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$58.06B

For an in-depth examination of 2883 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue