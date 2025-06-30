China NT Pharma Delays Circular Dispatch for Acquisition

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

The latest announcement is out from China NT Pharma Group Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1011) ).

China NT Pharma Group Co., Ltd. announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to its acquisition of 100% of the issued shares in certain target companies. The circular, which includes details of the Sale and Purchase Agreement and other required information, was initially expected to be sent to shareholders by June 30, 2025, but will now be postponed to on or before October 31, 2025. This delay may impact the timeline for the acquisition process and could have implications for stakeholders awaiting further details.

More about China NT Pharma Group Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1,341,530

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$269.7M

