China Next-Gen Commerce Announces Property Disposal

S&T Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3928) ) has provided an update.

China Next-Gen Commerce and Supply Chain Limited has announced a discloseable transaction involving the disposal of a property. The company, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has granted an Option To Purchase to 2K Property Pte Ltd for S$8.8 million. This transaction is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Listing Rules, as it exceeds 5% of applicable percentage ratios but is under 25%. The property is subject to a tenancy agreement with a rent-free period and a subsequent 12-month lease.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3928) stock is a Hold with a HK$5.00 price target.

More about S&T Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 877,096

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.93B



