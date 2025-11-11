China New Economy Fund’s Rights Issue Oversubscribed, Raising HK$230.11 Million

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

China New Economy Fund Ltd. ( (HK:0080) ) has issued an update.

China New Economy Fund Limited announced the results of its Rights Issue, which was significantly oversubscribed, with applications exceeding the available shares by approximately 83.40%. The company raised approximately HK$230.11 million in net proceeds, which will be used as outlined in their prospectus, potentially enhancing their strategic investment capabilities and market positioning.

More about China New Economy Fund Ltd.

China New Economy Fund Limited is an investment company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on strategic investments in various sectors. As a listed entity on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the company engages in capital allocation to optimize shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 31,109,173

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$841.3M

