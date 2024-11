China New Economy Fund Ltd. (HK:0080) has released an update.

China New Economy Fund Ltd. reported its unaudited net asset value per share at approximately HK$0.06 as of October 31, 2024. This update offers investors insight into the company’s financial standing and potential performance in the stock market. Investors might find this information crucial for evaluating their investment in the company.

