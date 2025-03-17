China New Economy Fund Schedules Board Meeting for Financial Results

China New Economy Fund Ltd. ( (HK:0080) ) has provided an update.

China New Economy Fund Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced that its board of directors will meet on March 27, 2025, to consider and approve the final results for the year ended December 31, 2024. This meeting is significant as it will address the company’s financial performance and any other business matters, potentially impacting its operations and stakeholders.

More about China New Economy Fund Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -18.89%

Average Trading Volume: 1,971,927

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$96.34M

