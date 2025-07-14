China New Economy Fund Limited Announces Net Asset Value Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
China New Economy Fund Ltd. ( (HK:0080) ) has provided an update.
China New Economy Fund Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, announced that its unaudited net asset value per share was approximately HK$0.04 as of June 30, 2025. This financial update may impact stakeholders’ perception of the company’s financial health and market positioning.
More about China New Economy Fund Ltd.
Average Trading Volume: 2,127,659
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: HK$117.5M
