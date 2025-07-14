China New Economy Fund Limited Announces Net Asset Value Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

China New Economy Fund Ltd. ( (HK:0080) ) has provided an update.

China New Economy Fund Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, announced that its unaudited net asset value per share was approximately HK$0.04 as of June 30, 2025. This financial update may impact stakeholders’ perception of the company’s financial health and market positioning.

More about China New Economy Fund Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 2,127,659

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$117.5M

See more insights into 0080 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue