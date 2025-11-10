China National Culture Group Schedules Board Meeting to Discuss Interim Results and Dividends

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

China National Culture Group Limited ( (HK:0745) ) has shared an announcement.

China National Culture Group Limited has announced a forthcoming board meeting scheduled for November 28, 2025. The meeting will focus on approving the interim results for the company and its subsidiaries, and considering the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ending September 30, 2025. This announcement indicates the company’s ongoing efforts to maintain transparency and shareholder engagement by updating stakeholders on its financial performance and potential dividend distribution.

Average Trading Volume: 91,990

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$126.6M

