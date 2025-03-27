China National Building Material Announces Final Dividend for 2024

China National Building Material Co ( (HK:3323) ) has provided an update.

China National Building Material Company Limited announced a final cash dividend of RMB 0.158 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. The dividend will be subject to various withholding tax rates depending on the shareholder’s residency status and applicable tax treaties with the PRC. This announcement reflects the company’s financial performance and its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

China National Building Material Company Limited operates in the building materials industry, focusing on the production and supply of cement, lightweight building materials, glass fiber, and composite materials. The company serves a wide range of markets, including construction and infrastructure development, primarily in China.

