China Modern Dairy Proposes Acquisition of China Shengmu Organic Milk

The latest update is out from China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd ( (HK:1432) ).

China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd has announced a possible mandatory conditional cash offer to acquire all issued shares of China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd, not already owned by them or Start Great Holdings Limited. An independent board committee has been established to evaluate the fairness and reasonableness of the offer, which is priced at HK$0.35 per share, and provide a recommendation to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1432) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target.

More about China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd

China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd is a company operating in the dairy industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of organic milk products. It is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 92.31%

Average Trading Volume: 17,590,809

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.72B



