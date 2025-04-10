China Mobile Hong Kong Advances in HKBN Acquisition with Key Approval

The latest announcement is out from HKBN ( (HK:1310) ).

China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited, through its financial adviser China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, has announced a pre-conditional voluntary general cash offer to acquire all issued shares of HKBN Ltd. not already owned by it. The company has received approval from the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, marking a significant step forward in the acquisition process. However, approvals from the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Commerce are still pending. The acquisition is part of China Mobile Hong Kong’s strategic expansion, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

