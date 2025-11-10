China Minsheng Banking Announces Board Composition and Roles

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

China Minsheng Banking ( (HK:1988) ) has shared an announcement.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles within the company. The board consists of non-executive, independent non-executive, and executive directors, with Gao Yingxin serving as Chairman and Wang Xiaoyong as Vice Chairman and President. The board has established six committees, including strategic development and consumer rights protection, nomination, compensation and remuneration, risk management, audit, and related party transactions supervision. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to strong governance and strategic oversight, which is crucial for its operations and stakeholder confidence.

More about China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the banking industry, providing a range of financial services and products. The company is focused on strategic development and consumer rights protection, with a significant presence in the Chinese market.

YTD Price Performance: 27.02%

Average Trading Volume: 31,923,048

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$190.7B

