China Minsheng Bank Appoints New Non-Executive Director

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

China Minsheng Banking ( (HK:1988) ) has shared an announcement.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. announced the approval of Zheng Haiyang as a non-executive director by the National Financial Regulatory Administration, effective from November 6, 2025. This appointment is expected to strengthen the bank’s board, particularly in risk management, as Mr. Zheng will also join the Risk Management Committee, potentially impacting the bank’s strategic direction and governance.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1988) stock is a Buy with a HK$5.87 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Minsheng Banking stock, see the HK:1988 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. is a financial institution based in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on providing banking services. It operates in the financial industry, offering a range of banking products and services to its clients.

YTD Price Performance: 27.02%

Average Trading Volume: 31,923,048

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$190.7B

Find detailed analytics on 1988 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue