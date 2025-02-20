China Merchants Bank Announces Board of Directors and Committee Roles

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

China Merchants Bank Co ( (HK:3968) ) just unveiled an update.

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, has announced a list of its board of directors, detailing their roles and functions. The board consists of non-executive, executive, and independent non-executive directors, each serving on various special committees such as Strategy and Sustainable Development, Nomination, Remuneration and Appraisal, Risk and Capital Management, Audit, and Related Party Transactions Management and Consumer Rights Protection committees. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing governance structure and its commitment to maintaining a diverse and comprehensive board to oversee its operations and strategic direction.

More about China Merchants Bank Co

YTD Price Performance: 15.72%

Average Trading Volume: 20,221

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $145.7B

