China Merchants Bank Announces Board Composition and Governance Structure

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, detailing the roles and functions of each member. The board includes non-executive, executive, and independent non-executive directors, with six special committees overseeing various aspects of governance. This announcement underscores the bank’s commitment to structured governance and strategic oversight, potentially enhancing its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the banking industry. It provides a range of financial services and products, focusing on both corporate and retail banking sectors.

YTD Price Performance: 32.05%

Average Trading Volume: 18,434

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $158.8B

