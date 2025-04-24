China Medical System Holdings Reports Successful AGM Outcomes

China Medical System Holdings ( (HK:0867) ) has issued an announcement.

China Medical System Holdings Limited announced the successful passage of all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on April 24, 2025. The resolutions, which included the adoption of financial statements, approval of a final dividend, and re-election of directors, were passed with overwhelming support, indicating strong shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

YTD Price Performance: -1.68%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.56B

