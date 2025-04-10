China Medical & HealthCare Group Announces AGM Agenda

China Medical & HealthCare Group ( (HK:0383) ) has provided an update.

China Medical & HealthCare Group has announced the details of its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 19, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address several key agenda items, including the adoption of financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend, the re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, the AGM will consider resolutions related to the issuance of shares and securities, highlighting the company’s strategic focus on maintaining its financial health and governance structure.

More about China Medical & HealthCare Group

For an in-depth examination of 0383 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue