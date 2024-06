China Longyuan Power Group (HK:0916) has released an update.

China Longyuan Power Group has successfully completed the issuance of RMB 2.0 billion worth of ultra short-term debentures, with a 120-day term and a 1.75% coupon rate. The funds raised are earmarked for replenishing working capital and repaying interest-bearing debt. Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. served as the lead underwriter for this public offering.

For further insights into HK:0916 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.