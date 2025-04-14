China Longyuan Power Schedules Board Meeting for Q1 Results

China Longyuan Power Group ( (HK:0916) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for April 28, 2025, to consider and approve the quarterly results for the first quarter of 2025. This meeting is crucial as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about China Longyuan Power Group

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited is a company operating in the renewable energy sector, focusing primarily on wind power generation. It is a significant player in the industry, contributing to sustainable energy solutions and expanding its market presence in the renewable energy field.

YTD Price Performance: -2.97%

Average Trading Volume: 970

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $14.11B

