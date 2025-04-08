China Longevity Group’s Partial Offer Becomes Unconditional

China Longevity Group Co. Ltd. ( (HK:1863) ) has issued an announcement.

Alternative Liquidity Index, LP, through Somerley Capital Limited, has made a conditional voluntary cash partial offer to acquire up to 85,261,250 shares in China Longevity Group Company Limited. The offer has become unconditional as the condition of receiving valid acceptances for at least 1% of the company’s issued share capital has been met, with 9,113,849 shares accepted. The offer remains open for acceptance until April 22, 2025, and further announcements will be made regarding the results and shareholder entitlements.

More about China Longevity Group Co. Ltd.

See more insights into 1863 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue