China Longevity Group Updates Nomination Committee Terms

An update from China Longevity Group Co. Ltd. ( (HK:1863) ) is now available.

China Longevity Group Co. Ltd. has revised and adopted new terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, as per a board resolution passed on July 23, 2025. The committee will consist primarily of independent non-executive directors, with a requirement for gender diversity among its members. This move is likely aimed at enhancing governance and ensuring diverse perspectives in the company’s decision-making processes.

